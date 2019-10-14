COOS BAY — Although Coos Bay Public Library will be closed on Friday, Oct. 18, the Friday Foreign Film will still be screened at 7 p.m. This month’s feature is the taut 2018 Danish thriller "The Guilty."
When police officer Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren) is demoted to desk work, he expects a sleepy beat as an emergency dispatcher. That all changes when he answers a panicked phone call from a kidnapped woman who then disconnects abruptly. Asger, confined to the police station, is forced to use others as his eyes and ears as the severity of the crime slowly becomes clear. The search to find the missing woman and her assailant will take every bit of his intuition and skill, as a ticking clock and his own personal demons conspire against him. Sleek, well-acted and intelligently crafted, "The Guilty" is a high-concept thriller that wrings maximum impact out of a handful of basic — and effective — ingredients.
The Friday Foreign Film series, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library, is normally held on the second Friday of the month and is free to the public. Many of these films are not rated and parental discretion is advised. For more information, call 541-269-1101.