PORT ORFORD — Husband and wife duo Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland, and Christy Martin will bring the history, legends and traditions of Ireland to life in two free captivating concerts - one in Port Orford and another in Gold Beach. These musicians live as troubadours, traveling from town to town performing music from the Celtic lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India, and the Americas on over 30 world instruments. Four Shillings Short's musical selections and sharing folklore will be to celebrate the Celtic Festival of the Ancestors, Samhain, that Halloween is based on. All Hallows Eve also loosely correlates to Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, a 3,000 year old Aztec custom of honoring the dead which is generally celebrated in South and Central America Nov. 2.
Four Shillings Short will perform 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the Port Orford Public Libray located at 1421 Oregon St. and 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Curry Public Library, 94341 Thirst St. in Gold Beach. These presentations are free and open to the public.