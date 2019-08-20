ELKTON — Fort Umpqua Days is a two-day celebration of local history held on Labor Day weekend each year. This year will be special because it's the 20th anniversary celebration. Visit the exhibits at Fort Umpqua, join a parade through town, visit the Butterfly Pavilion, stroll through the gardens, shop at craft vendor booths and enjoy a wide variety of history-themed activities for visitors. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1.
See historical re-enactors portraying life in the time of Fort Umpqua set up camp by the river for the weekend. Visit with the Elkton Fiber Arts Guild in the Fort barracks building and enjoy outdoor blacksmith and cooking demonstrations.
Kids can make their own corn husk doll, play popular children’s games of the 1800s and try pumping water and grinding corn.
The Elkton Community Education Center is located at 15850 Highway 38 West. For details visit www.elktonbutterflies.com.