COOS BAY — The “Friday Foreign Film” series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11th. This month’s feature is the gripping wartime drama “In Syria” (Belgium, France, Lebanon, 2017).
Locked inside an apartment with the door barricaded from the inside, a Syrian woman tries to protect her household from the raging war just outside her covered windows. Her elderly father-in-law stoically observes the chaos from behind the drawn curtains while she tries to establish a normal life inside for her three children with the help of her housemaid. A young couple and their baby, whose apartment in the same building has been destroyed by a bomb, are also part of the cramped quarters, as well as a teenage boy who snuck in to see one of her daughters and is now trapped. Under siege from gun fire and explosions, and with the constant threat of looting or being discovered by soldiers, Oum Yazan, played by the extraordinary Palestinian actress, Hiam Abbass, tries to maintain a routine schedule of cleaning and meals, even scolding her pre-teen daughter for using too much water to shave her legs for the first time. In the span of 24 hours, the danger comes closer and the household is forced to make incomprehensible moral decisions to keep each other alive.
The “Friday Foreign Film” series, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library, is normally held on the second Friday of the month and is free to the public. Many of these films are not rated and parental discretion is advised. For more information,call 541-269-1101.