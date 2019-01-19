FLORENCE — Fire-up your winter with some hot bluegrass, folk, Americana, and swinging gospel sounds. Eleven high-caliber groups will warm your ears and you heart Jan. 25-27 in Florence during the 17th annual Florence Winter Music Festival.
Friday is bluegrass day, and Sunday is the Gospel Gathering; but Saturday is Americana and Folk Day.
The Saturday afternoon session begins with the foot-stomping, crowd-pleasing music of Katie Jane Lubiens with Adam Easley (11:30 a.m.) followed by True North (12:45 p.m.), Eli West (2 p.m.), and Cabin Fever NW (3:15 p.m.). Saturday evening features Chris Kokesh and LJ Booth at 7 p.m. opening for festival headliner John McEuen, founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, presenting his Will the Circle Be Unbroken tour with The String Wizards.
The red-hot fiddle playing of Katie Jane Lubiens, paired with exuberant guitar and vocals from Adam Easley, create an eclectic duo who blend jazz, rock, blues, and classical with Celtic flavors into what they call “AmeriCeltic.”
True North has been aptly compared to artists from Alison Krauss & Union Station to Hank Williams, combining lush instrumentals, superb harmonies, and the talents for the best in modern and traditional folk and bluegrass.
New to this year’s festival is the acclaimed Eli West, an multi-instrumentalist and ultra-talented vocalist.
Previous festival favorite Cabin Fever NW has been described as Simon and Garfunkel singing with the Carter Family’s devotion. Fans of bluegrass, Americana, traditional folk, pop, gospel, and country will all find much to love in the this group’s wide appeal and eclectic musical range.
The weekend opens with the up-and-coming powerhouse North Country Bluegrass Band (7 p.m.) and the amazing Chris Jones & The Night Drivers (8:30 p.m.) on Bluegrass Friday. Both tour the US and Canada to rave reviews. Jones is a nationally-renowned singer, songwriter, guitarist, and broadcaster on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction. Sunday’s heart- and soul-warming Gospel Gathering features Laura Merz’s Community Gospel Choir, Marty Adams’ Rolling River Quartet, and Andiel Brown leading the award-winning University of Oregon Gospel Choir.
Great food and drink, the Florence Regional Arts Alliance Winter Arts Festival, and the annual Ladies of Elks Pie Sale return as festival favorites. Nighttime jam sessions at the ICM Restaurant, 1498 Bay Street in Historic Old Town (icmrestaurant.com) kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
The 450-seat, state-of-the-art Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., will be the hub of all the activity. Excellent seats are still available for each show. Tickets are available at the Events Center Box Office or online at EventCenter.org. A three-day pass is $95, a two-day pass is $80. Tickets for Friday Night Bluegrass are $28, Saturday afternoon general admission Americana, $19, Saturday night headliners $40, and Sunday’s Gospel Gathering, $16. Doors open one hour before show time.
The Florence Winter Music Festival is produced by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Friends of the Florence Events Center, a volunteer organization that helps fund capital improvements and performance grants at the venue.