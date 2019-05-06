COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library will co-host a class called Foods for Fitness, by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. The class will be held 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave.
This class is designed for those who wonder why some foods help you go the extra mile, while others seem to hold you back. Attendees will learn which foods best support your active body and discover new recipes to help you fuel up before, during and after exercise. In this program, we will sample a beverage to support a healthy fitness routine.
This class is free and open to everyone, no registration required. For more information or questions related to this program, call 541-269-1101, ext. 2.