NORTH BEND — It's back, the Food Truck-off at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
Food trucks will be competing for a slice of $9,000 in prizes. The 3-day event will feature more than a dozen food trucks from around the region and a beer garden. Contestants will compete in seven categories and all participants will be asked to vote for the People’s Choice. All trucks will offer a sample item from their regular menu and it will be available for purchase. Regular menu items also will be offered.
General admission will be $5 per person per day, younger than 5 admitted free, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon. Food Truck-off hours will be 4- 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Live entertainment will be provided by local favorites: Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet, 4-6 p.m. Friday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday; The Young Bucs, 2-6 Saturday and noon-2 Sunday; and The Cheeseburgers Trio 6-8 Friday and 11-2 Saturday.
Confirmed attending Food Trucks include: Lost Liner Catering and Concessions; The Big Noodle; Papa’s Doggs; Gourmet Hometown Heroes; Elkhorn BBQ; Happy Shawarma; Sprengelmeyer’s; Big Fat Weiners,
Papa Philly N Bubba Dogs; Walter’s Wurstwagen, Coastal Donuts; West Coast Bitez; Kico’s Barbecue; Fat Back BBQ; Culinary Magic; and Rocky’s Sandwiches & Smoothie Co.