CHARLESTON — On Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 2-3 p.m. come learn why going organic is good for you, the environment, and the economy. Organics are becoming more and more popular, and rightly so. Join South Slough Estuary for this inspiring class as the reveal of the unsustainable and broken nature of America’s food system. Find out why going organic is the most important food fight of them all.
Reserve your place in this free program at www.southsloughestuary.org