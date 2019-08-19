ELKTON — Start your visit to Elkton's Fort Umpqua Days on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, with morning pancakes served by the local Lions Club from 7-11 a.m. or with lunch on the patio by the Elkton Baptist Church both days from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Saturday, enjoy live music from Contra Swings, followed by the much-anticipated pie auction (with an ice cream booth located conveniently nearby). Sunday’s lunch is accompanied by music from Joe Ross.
Local wineries will host wine tasting booths near the patio on Saturday. The Outpost Cafe will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days – the perfect place for butterfly cookies, coffee drinks or an affordable family meal.
The Slow Ponies will perform Saturday night in the amphitheater as part of ECEC’s 20th birthday party. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. The party is free, with a fabulous chuck wagon dinner from Brandborg Winery available for purchase.