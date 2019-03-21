FLORENCE — Jazz up your weekend April 26 and 27 at the FlorenceFest.
Headline performances will feature Farnell Newton & the Othership Connection on Friday, and Soul Vaccination on Saturday. There will be seven regional jazz acts that will complement a dozen boutique wineries from around the state.
FlorenceFest '19 is a two-day event takes place at the Florence Events Center. Hours are from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Ticket available to 21 and older only are $20 for Friday and $25 for Saturday. Tickets are available at the Florence Events Center or online at eventcenter.org. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass and six free tastings. Find more information online at florencefestoregon.com.