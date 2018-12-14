FLORENCE — The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce has selected the winner of a $250 cash prize in its 2018 photo contest.
The organization was looking for the best photos of the fun, frolic, and iconic buildings and scenery, from Oregon’s Coastal Playground — an area up to 25 miles in any direction of Florence. More than 100 photos were entered.
James Dominguez of Eugene, Ore., entered the winning photo of daughter Cecelia running barefoot through a stream on the beach at the end of Hobbit Trail just north of Heceta Head Lighthouse. Dominguez’s photo will be featured in the Chamber’s Visitors’ Resource Guide and other printed marketing pieces, on the Chamber’s website, and in social media. A panel of Chamber members selected the winner.
“Our family is thrilled,” says Dominguez. “We were on a little family vacation to Florence in May and I was trying out the selective focus feature on my new cell phone. It really worked out well.”
“James’ photo really captured a fun “playground” moment and expresses how great of a destination Florence is for families vacationing in Oregon’s Coastal Playground,” says Bettina Hannigan, the Chamber’s executive director. “It was a very close decision, made all the more difficult by the fact that we received scores of outstanding amateur and professional photos. Each shows different aspects of the best of our area’s scenery, iconic buildings, natural wonders, and with families having fun in and around Florence. Each conveys our theme so you can really see why we call this place Oregon’s Coastal Playground.”
Entrants granted the Chamber rights to use their photos for all manner of marketing the area for its rich recreational resources.
“The Chamber works hard for its members and the City of Florence to boost our economy by inviting visitors to vacation here, and, if they like it, to move their businesses and families here too,” says Hannigan. “Florence is such a fun destination.”
For more information about vacationing in, moving to, or establishing a business in Florence, visit FlorenceChamber.com, call 541-997-3128, or e-mail Information@FlorenceChamber.com.