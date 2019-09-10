CHARLESTON — Join Charleston Fishing Families in Charleston from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, for Fishermen's Appreciation Day. Fishermen who have a valid fishing license will get a free meal as a thank you for all the sacrifices they make. Anyone else can purchase a hamburger or hot dog meal for $5. Crab and shrimp cocktails also will be for sale separately.
Everyone is invited to participate in the survival suit races or relay races for an entry fee of $25. First place winner will get half of the pot. There will be smaller prizes for the top racers from each wave as well.
Bring your own survival suit if you have one, or extras.
There will be some fun things for the kids to do as well like the bounce house, or visits with the U.S. Coast Guard, Charleston Fire Department and more.
The Charleston Fishing Families organization helps local fishermen and their families. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/charlestonfishfam or https://www.charlestonfishingfamilies.com.