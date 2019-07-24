COOS BAY — The First Tuesday Talks lecture series at Coos History Museum will feature guest speaker Robert J. Miller, professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and faculty director of the Rosette LLP American Indian Economic Development Program.
Miller's program, "Tribes' Economic Development Strategies," will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the museum located at 1210 N Front St. in Coos Bay.
Admission to exhibits and the lecture is free for Coos History Museum members, or $ 7 for non-members.
Professor Miller will address the important issue of economic development in Indian Country. Indian peoples continue to be the poorest group per capita in the United States. Creating sustainable economic development is a crucial issue for each Indian community and reservation. Miller will discuss several development strategies including developing reservation based public and private sector economies, and how gaming has been used by the United States and many Indian nations to help lift their families out of poverty.
Robert J. Miller is a professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and the faculty director of the Rosette LLP American Indian Economic Development Program. He was appointed in June 2016 to the Navajo Nation Council of Economic Advisors. Bob was elected to memberships in the American Law Institute in 2012 and in the American Philosophical Society in 2014 (which elected only 5,506 members 1743-2014). He graduated from Lewis & Clark Law School and clerked for Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Bob is the Interim Chief Justice for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Court of Appeals and an appellate judge for the Courts of Appeals of the Grand Ronde Tribe and the Northwest Inter-Tribal Court System. He has written dozens of articles, books, editorials, and book chapters on Indian law issues, and has spoken at conferences in over thirty states and New Zealand, Canada, Australia, England, and India. His third book, Reservation “Capitalism:” Economic Development in Indian Country, was published in 2012 and came out in paperback in 2013. He has also authored two other books: Discovering Indigenous Lands: The Doctrine of Discovery in the English Colonies (Oxford University Press, 2010) and Native America, Discovered and Conquered: Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark and Manifest Destiny (Praeger Publishers, 2006). Bob is a citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.