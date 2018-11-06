ELKTON — The Florence Garden Club will present “The Elkton Community Education Center Butterfly Program and What’s Happening With Monarchs.” The guest speaker is Barbara Slott, who is the volunteer butterfly steward at the Elkton Community Education Center. She has a Master’s Degree in wildlife biology and has been interested in the natural world since childhood.
This program will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996, US Highway 101, in Florence. The public is invited to this free presentation.