BANDON — MarLo Dance Studio’s celebrates its 20th anniversary season with its production of ”The Nutcracker,” a holiday celebration to share. Dancing toys, mischievous mice, and sparkling snowflakes dance to Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score at the Sprague Theater in Bandon, 1202 11th St. SW.
The show will be presented one final weekend, Dec. 14, 15 and 16. The Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinee is at 3 p.m. Featured performers are from Bandon, Coos Bay, Coquille, Myrtle Point, Langlois, Port Orford and Brookings with guest artist Dr. Christina Crawford of Houston, Texas, as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
This Christmas classic tells the story of Clara and her magical Nutcracker Prince embarking on a thrilling adventure. MarLo Dance Studio rings in the season with this family friendly version of The Nutcracker, even the youngest children will be captivated by the performance, lavish scenery and costumes all of which makes this ballet a family favorite.
Advance tickets cost $16 for adults and $13 for children 10 and younger. At the door, tickets are $20 and $15 for children. Reserved seating is available through the studio website's event page, www.marlodance.com, or by calling 855-378-5678.