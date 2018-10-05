COOS BAY — The Film Noir series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. “Tomorrow is Another Day,” (1951) is this month’s feature. Steve Cochran and Ruth Roman star in this rediscovered film noir classic about fugitive lovers trying to find a safe place in an unforgiving world.
Bill Clark (Steve Cochran) is a brooding, fresh-from-the-pen ex-con convicted of murder at age 13, now freed after 18 years. Upon discharge, he is a newborn, in a fast unforgiving world. When a reporter posts a front-page story on his release he has no recourse but to leave town. He heads to New York for a fresh start, but finds more complications in the form of Catherine (Ruth Roman), a steely dance-hall dame. Their blossoming romance is almost nipped in the bud when Catherine's cop ex-boyfriend is shot and killed during an altercation with the pair. They take it on the lam with their reputations and past deeds not far behind.
The Film Noir series is held on the third Sunday of the month. Everyone is welcome at this free program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. The Library is located at 525 Anderson Ave. Call 541-269-1101 or visit coosbaylibrary.org for further information about this program.