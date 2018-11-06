COOS BAY — The Film Noir series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, with “Gun Crazy” (1950) as this month’s feature.
John Dall plays Bart Tare, a timorous, emotionally disturbed World War II veteran who has had a lifelong fixation with guns. He meets a kindred spirit in carnival sharpshooter Annie Laurie Starr (Peggy Cummins), who is equally disturbed, a lot smarter, and a lot more dangerous. Beyond their physical attraction to one another, both Dall and Cummins are obsessed with firearms. Aimless Bart joins the traveling show and begins a romance with Annie, but her dangerously rebellious spirit soon gets them both fired. Annie isn't happy with their financial situation, so at her behest the couple begins a cross-country string of daring robberies, managing to elude the authorities until Annie insists on pulling one last job.
The Film Noir series is held on the third Sunday of the month. Everyone is welcome at this free program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. The Library is located at 525 Anderson Avenue. Call 541-269-1101 or visit coosbaylibrary.org for further information about this program.