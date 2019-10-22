COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community Orchestra's fall concert will be something to remember. Marshfield High School choir, North Bend High School choir, and SOCO team up with YouTube sensation, Alex DePue for an event on the stage of Marshfield High School auditorium.
Alex DePue is a fabulous, very entertaining, outside-the-box violinist. He fiddles around the country and it's a guarantee you have never heard a violin sound the way he makes his.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for students. The eclectic performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets may be purchased in advance from choir members or at the door.