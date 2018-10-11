COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library will co-host a class, Fermented Foods for Optimal Health, by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach, Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. The class will be held 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library.
Join us to sample and learn about the variety of living cultured foods that are available – from yogurt and kefir to kimchi and kombucha. Eating fermented, probiotic-rich foods keeps your gut—and you—healthy.
This class is free and open to everyone, no registration required. For more information or questions, call 541-269-1101, ext. 2.