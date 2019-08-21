REEDSPORT — In addition to Wine Tasting at Mindpower Gallery 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, an opening art reception will take place featuring Kathy Elfers, artist, instructor, and owner of Kathy Elfers Felt Concepts which specializes in traditional and contemporary felt work.
Kathy Elfers is an Oregon native, born in Corvallis and growing up in Eugene. She lived in the Central Oregon area for several years and currently resides in Florence, Ore.
Elfers studied graphic arts for two years, at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Ore. before moving to Bend, Ore. in 1984. There she pursued her interest in studying primitive cultures and archeology. It was then, that her interest in Native American cultures took her in a new artistic direction — working with deer and elk leather, creating traditional and contemporary art and clothing.
She was invited to teach her craft at a primitive skills gathering in 1998 and discovered the traditional art of felt making. That led to a felted hat making class and she was instantly hooked.
She's since explored ancient fiber art, circa 6,500- 3,000 BC, and started experimenting with her own techniques. Wet felting, her preferred method, is the original form of felt making. Needle felting and Nuno felting are more modern and contemporary forms.
Wet felting is the art of turning wool fiber into felt, using soap, water and agitation. Needle felting is the the art of drawing or sculpting with wool fiber, using a specialized felting needle, and Nuno felting is the art of manipulating wool fiber and fabric, usually silk, to felt together as one cohesive fabric.
Elfers combines these techniques for a style all her own. This is the artists debut with needle felted sculpture with "Pudgy People and Friends." She calls it "an ode to old age and not caring about vanity and beauty. Living the good life."
"This is a first, I don't do sculpting," said Elfers.
To see more of Elfers work find her on Facebook at Kathy Elfers Felt Concepts.
The felt instructor and co-founder of the Siuslaw Fiber Arts Group has won numerous awards at fiber arts shows, including the Black Sheep Gathering and Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival and has created a public art installation for the Siuslaw Public Library.
Currently her work can be found in three galleries, including Mindpower located at 417 Fir Ave. in Reedsport. Melrose Vineyards will be the featured wine available to taste during the opening reception. Featured wine Sept. 13 will be Girardet Vineyards & Winery, and Sept. 27 will be Season Cellars during Mindpowers 30th Anniversary Show event.