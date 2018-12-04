COOS BAY — Coos Head Food Co-op is celebrating the first delivery of Farmstead Bread with a release party that includes an Organic Wine Tasting. On Friday, Dec. 7, from 5-7 p.m. the event will be operating during the Coos Bay Downtown Wine Walks inside the Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S. Second St.
As a community-owned natural food store, Coos Head Food Co-op is excited to share the local bread bakery based out of Myrtle Point. Farmstead Bread utilizes an unique approach to bread making by freshly milling their own flour and baking inside a wood-fire brick oven. They source other ingredients from organic and natural food companies including Rumanio cheeses based out of Crescent City, Calif.
Owners Phil and Rebekah Hacker have been selling directly to consumers over the last few years at farmers markets, specialty events, and at weekly community drop-off points in Myrtle Point and Coquille for pre-orders. This will be the first delivery day with continuing deliveries on Fridays by 5.
The release party will have samples of Farmstead Bread with the opportunity to purchase loaves of the bread at the storefront. Coos Head Food Co-op will also be offering refreshments of seasonal fruit, gluten-free options, and dishes available from the Grab & Go Deli.
Coos Head Food Co-op's Wine Buyer Cari Pickett will be leading a wine tasting to showcase Portland-based companies Deep Down and Way Down Wines. There will be a selection of sulfite-free wines to taste as well as bottles available for purchase. Tasting participants must be ages 21+ with valid ID.
The event is free to attend (with items available for purchase) and it is open to the Coos Community. Coos Head Food Co-op has been in operation for 47 years with the mission of sourcing local, organic, sustainable, natural foods and products for a vibrant Coos Community.