COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum will host its Fall Fling for the Arts fundraising dinner will be catered by Black Market Gourmet's Chef Jardin Kazaar on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will include both live and silent auctions, and a no-host bar.
Chef Jardin will provide a scrumptious meal that will include Creole chicken (non-spicy preparation), wild rice bistro blend, seasonal vegetable, a pear/cranberry slaw with Napa cabbage and apple cake.
The highlight of the night’s festivities will take place on the Museum’s main floor in the Maggie Karl Gallery where a live auction will take place. Original artworks by many of the South Oregon Coast’s finest artists will be on sale. This year there also will be several unique “experience packages” for bid. These “experiences” include music (Oregon Coast Music Festival), live theater (Ashland Shakespeare Festival and others), dinning (Coach House and others), classes and a week-long vacation getaway. The Fall Fling fundraiser is a great way to become acquainted with Coos Art Museum and to help support many of the museum's programs.
Event tickets are $55 for Coos Art Museum members and $60 for non-members. Tickets are available by calling 541-267-3901 to reserve your ticket by Friday, Sept. 27.