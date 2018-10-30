COOS BAY—Do patterns inhibit or support creativity? The new exhibit, “Different Views,” at Pacific Park Gallery, 1957 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, gives evidence that patterns are a starting point from which fabric artists begin their creative process. Given the same pattern, each artist uses different fabric choices and techniques to produce unique fabric art.
"Different Views" entries are from Sand and Sea Quilt Guild in Coos Bay and Coast Quilters Guild in Reedsport. Geese will fly, and seahorses swim next to log cabins, flowers and even a flamingo on the gallery walls.
For experienced quilters, its an opportunity to see what their peers are doing. For new quilters, its an opportunity to see different techniques to expand their approach to this classic folk art.
Artists sharing their works are Glenda Maddux, Donna Casey, Teresa Sayler, Mattie Lane, Diane O'Bryan, Jan Orman, Linda Bentley, Marrietta Dickson, Theresa Chickering, Jackie Stilwell, Marvel Torres, Diana Funk, Mary Kohler, Shirley Hammar, Sue Allen and Sharon Leahy.
“Different Views” quilt show's opening reception is 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at the gallery. The exhibit will be hung at Pacific Park Gallery from Nov. 3 to Jan. 27, 2019. Public is invited to reception and to enjoy the show and meet the quilters and ask questions. Music will be performed by dulcimer hammer artist Stacy Rose and string musician Gail Elber.
Pacific Park Gallery is a not-for-profit, non-commission sales exhibit space created by artists for artists. To learn more about the space or to inquire about exhibition opportunities, visit www.facebook.com/PacificParkGallery or contact artistjanuary@gmail.com.