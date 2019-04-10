COOS BAY — The Expressions West 2019 juried art competition will be exhibiting at Coos Art Museum April 19 to June 29. Artists from 13 western states were invited to compete in this annual event. Juror Geoffrey McCormack has selected 81 artworks by 70 artists residing in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
The opening reception for Expressions West 2019 will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 19, and the public is invited to attend and many of the participating artists are expected to be attendance. An awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with McCormack presenting prize awards for the competition. The top three prizes awards are $1,000 for 1st place, $750 for 2nd place and $250 for the 3rd place. Honorable mentions also will be announced during the ceremony.
Juror Geoffrey McCormack attended Cabrillo College and San Jose State University earning a Master of Arts Degree with an emphasis on sculpture. In recent years he has concentrated on watercolor painting becoming a member of Watercolor Society of Oregon, the National Watercolor Society and the American Watercolor Society. He has exhibited widely including a solo-exhibition at Coos Art Museum in 2011. Among many achievements he recently received the Best of Show at the National Watercolor Society’s 89th annual exhibition.
McCormack will be conducting a walk-through tour of Expressions West starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28. The walk-through will be followed by a tour/talk about “Learning to Walk in My Own Shadow,” his art exhibition that will be featured in the Mabel Hanson Gallery on the second floor of the museum. This very special program and event is free to the public.
Artists accepted into the Expressions West 2019 exhibition include: Oregon artists: Ruth Armitage, Wendy Burger, David Castleberry, Jane Conkling, Stephen Cullen, Tammy DeLaney, Andrew Duclos, Claire Duncan, Diane English, Alexandra Eyer, Anna Gitchel, Margaret Godfrey, Sarah Hansen, P. Hanson, Harmony Harrison, Claudia Hollister, Gary Hopkins, Geralyn Inokuchi, Morgan Johnson, Dale Karstetter, Patti McNutt, Eric Olander, Walt Padgett, Cindy Pinnock, Margaret Prentice, Sally Schwader, William Selden, Dean Shapiro, Victoria Tierney, Kathy Tiger, Liz Walker, Nancy Watterson Scharf, Shelly Wierzba, Steve Wright, Kimberly Wurster, and Christine Zachary; Washington artists: Marcus DeSieno, Austin Dwyer, Toshi Esumi, Charles Fawcett, Jeanne Marie Ferraro, Andrew Feuk, Mimi Cernyar Fox, Frank Gaffney, Stacy Hughes, Dorothy McGuinness, and Mia Schulte; California artists: Chloe Allred, Aaron Burks, Mark Ferguson, Samantha Fried, Chitra Gopalakrishnan, Ellen Gunn, Esther Jacks, and Stephen Von Mason; Colorado artists: Lisa Deen, Michele Hardy, James Hawn, Shelley Hull, Paul Jones, Joshua Pass, and Betsy Rudolph; New Mexico artists: Debbie Jo Baxter and Annell Livingston; Utah artists: Robert Benson and Rosemarie Grames Dunn; Wyoming artists: Debbie Mathew and Joan Sowada; Hawaii artist: Amy Justen; and Idaho artist: Pam Demo.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to museum members.