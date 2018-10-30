COOS BAY — The collage group that meets monthly at Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio in Bandon will have their Exceptional Collage art featured during an opening reception to be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Black Market Gourmet in downtown Coos Bay.
The 10 artists who work primarily in collage experimenting with different papers, paints, inks and textures are: Molly Dufort, Deborah Fisher, Susan Gifford, Judith Ginsburg, Janice Horne, Susan Lehman, Joan Madden, Ava Richey, Sandy Schroeder and Jean Stephenson. The group has been meeting on and off monthly since Art by the Sea was founded in 2012. Some of the original members of the group have been meeting since Bandon Art Supply owner Susan D'Amico introduced collage to the South Coast over 12 years ago.
Robin O’Neill, harpist, will provide the music at the reception and catering is provided by Jardin and Kristin at Black Market Gourmet.
For additional information, contact Susan Lehman at 541-347-9888 or Black Market Gourmet at 541-269-0194.