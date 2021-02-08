SOUTH COAST ─ On New Year’s Eve, Elizabeth Goward and Erik Johnson were playing ball with their dog when fireworks went off earlier than expected.
“Someone shot off … a big firework and (our dog) started panic running,” Goward said about their 7-year-old blue heeler and border collie mix. “We almost got her but then (people nearby) shot off another firework. She disappeared….”
The Eugene-based couple searched the area by foot for their dog, Tilly. Though she disappeared from the South Jetty in Florence, Goward and Johnson have spread their search efforts to surrounding communities in hopes of finding their dog.
In the days that followed, the couple borrowed a friend’s travel trailer and “moved out to the coast” to be near the area where Tilly ran off. A volunteer firefighter helped by flying an infrared drone over a two-mile area where she was lost, though Goward stated that the tree cover was too dense to see anything.
“She’s tagged, wears our phone numbers,” Goward said. “We’re sure she has to be near here.”
Goward and Johnson adopted Tilly “as soon as she was weaned.” Tilly would go to work with one of them every day “so there’s a lot of people who love her.” Goward works in conservation for the McKenzie River Trust, while Johnson works as a private contractor with Williams Forestry.
“My husband does timber research work, so Tilly is no stranger to hunting in the woods and is surprisingly good at getting ground squirrels and bunnies,” Goward said. “We’ve been following leads generated by our posters trying to find her and have game cameras out in the wooded areas. There’s a lot of spots for her to hunker down.”
They also bought cellular game cameras that send pictures to their phones, hoping to get an instant notification of when she might be spotted.
“We just need to figure out where she is hiding…,” Goward said. “We have a live trap ready to go once we know where she is.”
Unfortunately, this is not the first time fireworks have scared Tilly into running off, Goward said. Only one other time has Tilly done something similar, also during the New Year holiday.
“Six years ago, she was afraid of fireworks and ran seven miles,” Goward said. “She went from Eugene to Springfield. She got picked up that night by police. She just hopped into their car when they opened the door. We got her home within six to eight hours.”
Johnson acknowledged that it is a possibility for someone to have picked up their dog but hopes they would have called the number on her tags or checked for a chip that also has their information.
“If someone has her, we know she’s super lovable,” Goward said. “I can’t imagine that if someone has her, they haven’t fallen madly in love with her. But she has a really good home and life and our cat, Mouse, is beside himself without her. She has a huge community of people who miss her beyond our immediate family.
“There’s a lot of good dogs out there, but this one has a home,” she said.
After spending the past month looking for Tilly, Johnson has found it difficult to stay hopeful that she will be found.
“I’ve lost faith maybe every other day,” he said. “In the end, you just can’t give up. It’s not a choice.”
Goward added that when they made the decision to adopt Tilly, “there’s a lot of responsibility in that.”
“We made a commitment,” she said, stating that they are lucky to have the economic mobility to continue searching for their dog away from home. She also has hope that people will do the right thing if they find Tilly, which would be to reach out to them.
“I can’t imagine that someone would see how hard we’re looking for her and not give her back,” she said. “And any dogs that get hit by a car is scanned. She is chipped, but we haven’t had a call for that either.”
Since putting up posters asking for help in finding their lost dog, Goward said they have received around 50 calls from supportive community members who are keeping an eye out for Tilly.
“To be able to experience that type of humanity through this process has been a blessing,” she said.
To report information about Tilly’s whereabouts, Goward and Johnson can be reached at 541-743-6259.
“People can also take her to a (veterinarian) or a local shelter,” Goward said. “She is reported to all vets and shelters in the state and she is microchipped so they can get a hold of us, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In