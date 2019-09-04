CHARLESTON — Celebrate National Estuaries Week, this year from Sept. 14 to the 21st. Estuaries are an important part of our lives: these incredible natural systems protect our communities from flooding, provide habitat for wildlife—including some of the food we eat—and offer abundant recreational opportunities. Please join the celebration of these national treasures located right in our own backyard!
Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15: Visit the South Slough education booth at the Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration at the Mill Casino Hotel from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., celebrate Native culture, learn about the salmon life cycle and create your own fish art!
Monday, Sept. 16: Throughout the week, plan on posting pictures of various estuarine habitats with the hashtag, #EstuariesWeek
Post a selfie of you doing something to appreciate, restore or protect an estuary using this hashtag, #ididthis
South Slough Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SouthSloughEstuary
South Slough Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/estuaryeddie/
South Slough Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/SouthSloughNERR
South Slough Citizen Science Page: https://sloughvolunteers.wixsite.com/website
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Have Coffee with a Scientist with guided hikes to follow: Visitor Center Forest Enhancement Reveal: Improving our forests and providing a visual connection to the estuary. Guided Hikes to follow. Option A: Short 10-minute Trail Hike with interpretive preview or Option B: 3-mile round trip hike from the interpretive center to the estuary.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Not yet a member of the Reserve’s Non-Profit Partner, Friends of the South Slough Reserve, Inc. (FOSS)? Go to https://www.southsloughfriends.org/ to become a member, make a donation or become a corporate sponsor, and get your discounts at the gift store.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Write a story about why you care about your Reserve and post it on: https://www.nerra.org/get-involved/share-your-story/
Friday, Sept.20: Take a morning or evening walk on one of the Reserve's Hiking Trails.
To track your progress and add favorite stops you can download the geo-referenced trail map and add it to your Avenza Maps app.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Join a paddle the estuary event on a trail that flows with the tide. Or, visit the South Slough Reserve Interpretive Center Exhibits. Have kids? Learn more about South Slough and its habitats with the new Junior Researcher activity available when the Interpretive Center is open (Tuesday-Saturday). Just grab a booklet and complete as much as you can. anyone who completes over half of the booklet can add their name to a list of researchers and receive a Junior Researcher Sticker. Booklets are available for ages 7 through 13.
A Bonus Estuaries Week Event will be with the local Surfrider Chapter and South Slough Reserve Saturday, Sept. 28. The annual Stand up for the Bay community paddle will kick off at 9 a.m. on the Coos Bay Board walk. There will be educational activities, food and drink, live music, and paddle jousting.