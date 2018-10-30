CHARLESTON — For many years community groups and individuals have offered up their special talent for the enjoyment of those visiting Shore Acres State Park during the annual Holiday Lights. Starting 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Thursday, this year Nov. 22, and continuing through New Year's Eve, opportunities to take the stage at the pavilion are available. The lights will start at 4 and close at 9:30 daily.
Some of the past performers include Little Theatre on the Bay's Opry Singers and Dancers, Side of the Tide Morris Dancers, Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, Gold Coast Chorus, Southwestern's Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Cape Blanco Ringers, and various high school and church groups.
Help the Friends of Shore Acres add to the growing reasons visitors flock to Shore Acres. Since the first Christmas light display in 1987, the light display has grown to more than 325,000 glistening reasons to visit the Holiday Lights.
Looking to perform or just want information? Email shoreacresentertainment@gmail.com or call or text 541-297-4385.