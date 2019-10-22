COOS BAY — Empty Bowls Coos County fundraiser for South Coast Food Share returns Saturday, Nov. 9. This summer, the Empty Bowls potters created hundreds of ceramic bowls that will be available for purchase. Not only bowls, but many handcrafted specialty ceramic pieces will be for sale at a silent auction.
Adults can purchase their handmade one-of-a-kind bowl for $20, seniors and students for $15 and children for $10. With each bowl comes a meal of homemade bread and gourmet soup. There will be live musical entertainment. Every dollar raised will go to the South Coast Food Share to help feed the hungry in the community.
Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Oregon Coast Culinary Institute on Southwestern Oregon Community College's Coos Campus located at 1988 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay.
This year's event is sponsored in part by the college, OCCI, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Oregon Coast Community Action and Coos Head Food Co-op.