ELKTON — The 21st annual Elkton Charter School’s Veteran’s Day Program for all veterans, families and public who would like to attend and honor our Veterans will be held 2-3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Elkton High School in the gymnasium. The school is located at 739 River Road in Elkton.
Students will provide music, speeches, veteran recognition, high school diplomas given to veterans whose military service prevented them from getting a diploma, and refreshments.
For more information or to request your high school diploma, call 541-584-2228.