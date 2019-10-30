COOS BAY — The perfect solution for getting into the holiday spirit, and checking things off your gift giving list, is the Coos Bay Downtown Association's annual Downtown Holiday Open House November 15th and 16th. Starting at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15th and again 10 to 4 Saturday, Nov. 16th, participating businesses will open their doors for their very own Holiday Open House. You are invited to browse participating shops for locally sourced gifts or perhaps Holiday themed home décor while you support these local merchants. Enjoy refreshments, tastes, and smells inside these area businesses. You may have an opportunity to enter to win fabulous door prizes or find some specially priced items.
Start your fun shopping journey at either — Katrina Kathleen’s Home Décor at 191 S. Broadway or at Checkerberry’s Flowers and Gifts at 169 N. Second St. There you can pickup your Downtown Holiday Open House map. Then start collecting those receipts from Downtown merchants when you shop between Nov. 15-30.
Then on Nov. 30th, Shop Small Saturday, bring your receipts to Jennie’s Shoes at 262 Central Ave. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. For each $100 in receipts from Coos Bay Downtown merchants you will earn one etched commemorative Marshfield District mug. Some restrictions apply.
While you and your friends are at Jennie’s Shoes, you can pick up a map and commemorative Marshfield District mug for $10, to guide you during the annual cider and Noggin’ Along stroll that leads you to all the participating businesses that will be providing holiday refreshments for your mugs.
Eat, Shop, Mingle and Explore your Coos Bay Downtown for the holidays!
To learn more about these events. visit www.coosbaydowntown.org or find their Facebook.