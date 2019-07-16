NORTH BEND — The Unity By The Bay Drumming Circle meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday and third Wednesday of the month and all are welcome. If you don’t own a drum, the group has a few available.
Research indicates that drumming accelerates physical healing and boosts the immune system. In addition, specific studies conducted by professionals in the fields of music therapy and mental health show us that drumming reduces tension, anxiety and stress. Drumming also is a great workout for your brain and actually can make you smarter because when you drum you access your entire brain. Research shows that the physical transmission of rhythmic energy to the brain actually synchronizes the left and right hemispheres.
Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union Ave. in North Bend.