COOS BAY — "Come to the Dark Side" watercolor classes with Liv Drahos will be held 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. starting Oct. 17. Class will meet Thursdays Oct. 17, 24, and 31st and then Nov. 7 and 14. This series is for adults who are beginning to explore watercolor and will focus on the principles of working from dark to light in watercolor. In this five week class students will expand their creative understanding of this medium to dramatic effect.
Drahos has extensive experience in teaching both drawing and watercolor painting. Participants will learn elements of design, composition and color theory and will experiment with the new Legion Black 140# Watercolor paper — using gouache, granulating, opaque and shimmering watercolor paints and more for stunning effects.
Class price, $65 to CAM members, and $75 to non-members, includes a $10 supply fee. Bring your brushes, paints, palette, and all the other gear you’ll need to make yourself comfortable and have fun. Enough materials to participate will be furnished. But it is recommended artist bring additional supplies to enhance their experience.
Suggested: 1 sheet of Legion Black 140# Watercolor paper, cut in half or quarters (your choice); watercolor brushes; and bring what you have for paint; palette from previous classes will be fine or if you are planning on a new or additional palette, choose one with a large mixing area or try a butcher tray.
Additional suggested materials: Tracing paper (9×12); small notebook; two containers for water; paper towels or paint rags; a board to support your watercolor paper; pencils and a kneaded eraser; sponge; masking tape and or artist tape; a pen that will mark on black paper; and reference pictures of your choice of subject.
Bring lunch, dessert and beverages will be furnished.