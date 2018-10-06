NORTH BEND — The North Bend High School Hesperian Players will present the fall production of "Dracula: The Bloody Truth" by John Nicolsen and Le Navet Bete. The PG show will run two weekends with showtimes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, in the North Bend High School multipurpose room, 2323 Pacific.
Marcia Marchant, North Bend High School's Drama Program Director, said, "It is the first production that I have had students direct. Rather exciting. I am working as a producer overseeing production,"she said. "I've had a lot of great student directors over the past 10 years, but this is the first time I have had a student directing team."
Travelling across Europe, from the dark and sinister Transylvanian mountains to the charming seaside town of Whitby, Professor Van Helsing has employed amateur actors to stage a life-changing, theatrical production of Dracula; hoping to establish, once and for all, the bloody truth.
The result is a delightfully silly, fast-paced and faithful(-ish) adaptation by John Nicholson.
Performed by 12 actors, playing forty characters, Dracula: The Bloody Truth is a full-blooded adaptation offering abundant opportunities for mayhem and surprises. Admission to each performance is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors or students.
For additional information, email mmarchant@nbend.k12.or.us at 541-751-7215.