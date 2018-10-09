COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work and visit by continually enhancing the quality of life of the downtown area and they always invite you to "Come to downtown Coos Bay and shop, eat, mingle and explore!"
This month downtown businesses are opening their doors for the Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Trunk-or-Treat 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Look for the large orange pumpkin poster displayed in the window of participating businesses.Merchants displaying the orange pumpkin poster will have treats for the kiddies.
The fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat will take place in the parking lot at Fourth and Bennett. along with the second annual Media Monster Mash & Dance Party — with K-DOCK Radio, Bi-Coastal Media, The Legend, The World and KCBY. Best Costumes will be randomly selected to win a prize.
Everyone is encouraged to dress up and have some fun during the annual Coos Bay Downtown Association's Trick-or-Treat. Post your photos using the hashtag #CBDAHalloween, and show us how creative you can get with your costumes.
For any additional information, contact Holly Boardman at 541 266-9706 or by email at director@coosbaydowntown.org.
Learn more about the Coos Bay Downtown Association at www.coosbaydowntown.org.