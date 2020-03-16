DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Douglas County Commissioners passed a resolution, Monday, declaring a state of emergency for the county, to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The resolution was ratified during Monday’s morning work session. It states that, pursuant to ORS 401.309, the board finds that conditions of extreme peril to the health and safety of the citizens and visitors of Douglas County have arisen within the county, caused by the COVID-19 emergency.
The emergency declaration allows the county to continue taking all necessary steps to respond to the pandemic. It allows increased flexibility in how services are managed and ensures that resources reach the communities with the safety of the county’s citizens as the top priority.
It includes, but is not limited to, the authority to waive normal bid contracts to expedite the allocation of county funds to those assisting in the containment of the disease and to devote all county resources to take immediate action.
“We have been working diligently with local and state health officials to meet the ongoing threat of the coronavirus,” said Chris Boice, chair of the County Board of Commissioners. “We will continue to provide assistance and support to our local health partners who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the health and safety of our citizens.”
