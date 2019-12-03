BANDON — Artist Victoria Tierney discovered at door, a Doorway to the year 2020 (in which, hopefully, our vision clears, and we can see all obstacles in our way). "It’s for a show I was asked to curate for the Coos Art Museum called PORTALS(Doors & Windows) which will be upstairs in the atrium," said Tierney.
The show PORTALS has all kinds of doors and windows and very cool brick walls). About 10 artists are participating.
"I found this door in a hen house south of Bandon," said Tierney. She added, "Took quite a bit of work to clean and transform, (many 'obstacles in my way') but looking closely I could see it was worth the trouble. Kind of like the planet, or like ourselves ... worth the trouble!"