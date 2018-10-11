FLORENCE — Seacoast Entertainment Association opens the 2018-19 season with the Doo-Wah Riders. Get ready to kick up those cowboy boots and have a rip-roaring time starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. The pre-show talk will begin at 6:15 p.m., at the Florence Events Center.
There's no one else like the Doo-Wah Riders. For over 30 years they have been blazing their own trail on the musical range throughout the West. They possess the rare combination of many years of experience and youthful energy, fired by a love of what they do. The Doo-Wahs are country, with a unique original sound. They define their sound as “high energy country with a Cajun twist.” Their tight musicianship and powerful arrangements of classic, contemporary and original songs have made them favorites everywhere they go.
The Doo-Wahs consist of: Kenny Lee Benson, keyboards, accordion, harmonica and vocals; Lindy Rasmussen, guitar and vocals; Aaron Castilla on fiddle and vocals; Freddie Johnson, bass and vocals; and to complete this Country-Cajun sound, is Peter Kaye on drums.
Doo-Wahs have appeared in concert with: Garth Brooks, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Alabama, Alan Jackson, Charlie Daniels, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Brooks and Dunn, Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton and the list goes on. In addition, to being artists in their own right, the Doo-Wahs have served as a back-up band to Chuck Berry, Charlie Daniels, George Jones, Glen Campbell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Ann Womack, Martina McBride and many more country legends.
Don’t miss this opportunity to see the Doo-Wah Riders. Tickets are on sale at the FEC Box Office or on the Seacoast Entertainment Website www.seacoastea.org. Season tickets are $160, that's seven shows. Single tickets $35 for adults or $10 for students under 18. Seacoast Entertainment Association is an all-volunteer 501(C)3 non-profit which has been bringing entertainment to the Oregon Coast since 1980.