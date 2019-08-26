COOS BAY — Painter F. Gary Ostrom will welcome art lovers to his new exhibit, "Distant Ice," at an artists' reception, 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8 at Pacific Park Gallery.
Ostrom’s approach to oil painting differs from many artists by his drive to create location-based art from memory. He describes it as “visionary.” His seascapes are created without the use of photos or onsite sketching. He creates his dramatic works from memory.
The paintings are devoid of humans, inviting the viewer to become a part of the world empty of other humans. Ostrom credits the Canadian Group of Seven for influencing this approach to painting, called “terra nullis” or “empty world.”
“On the Oregon Coast, if you notice someone else on the beach, it becomes crowded,” Ostrom said. “In terra nullis, there are few if any references to other people or creatures. So theoretically, instead of being an observer of others, the viewer — alone — is drawn in to become part of the image.”
Ostrom moved from Canada to the United States in 1975 and to the Oregon Coast in 1991.
“Coos Bay is an extraordinary place to live and paint,” he said. “There’s a lively art community, an impressive art museum, and plenty of welcoming venues to show.”
The upstairs Mezzanine Gallery features the work of gallery coordinator Janne LaValle.
"Pacific Park Gallery is a large exhibit space that welcomes bodies of work by single artists, with occasional group exhibits" LaValle said. "It is not-for-profit and there is no commission charged for the work. All sales are made directly through the artists."
Stacy Rose and Gail Elber, The Match Girls, will provide dulcimer hammer, string and wind instrument music during the free reception.
Pacific Park Gallery, 1957 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. The Artist’s Reception is inside the Pacific Coast Medical Park, just west of Bay Area Hospital. Gallery hours are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
For more information, email artistjanuary@gmail.com.