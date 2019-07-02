NORTH BEND — At 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6th, North Bend Public Library hosts a discussion with Jane Stebbins, director of Coos Bay Shakespeare’s production of "As You Like It," which opens in Mingus Park Saturday, July 20th. As You Like It is, according to Coos Bay Shakespeare, among “the silliest of the Bard's silly plays.”
Ms. Stebbins will lead the discussion which will include a preview of the production, as well as a look at the plot, the characters and the jokes in the dialogue.
Sponsors of this year’s production include The Mill Casino; Banner Bank; The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw; and Stebbins & Coffey, Attorneys at Law.
For more information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see our website athttp://northbendoregon.us/library.