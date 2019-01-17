NORTH BEND — A new 10-week class is being offered at Unity By The Bay in North Bend, beginning Saturday, Jan. 26, based on the book "The Future of God" by Deepak Chopra.
Chopra has watched the rise of secularists and atheists, for whom God and faith are no longer needed in the modern world. In "The Future of God," Chopra disagrees and sees the present moment as a grand opportunity to reevaluate what spirituality really should be – a potent, practical and enhancing force in everyday life. Outlining a path to God that moves from unbelief to faith and finally to new knowledge, he shows readers that what some may see as a crisis of belief in the world is a cause for celebration.
“Faith must be saved for everyone’s sake,” Chopra writes. “From faith springs a passion for the eternal, which is even stronger than love. Many of us have lost that passion or have never known it ... In any age, faith is like this: a cry from the heart if you are determined to believe that God doesn’t exist, there’s no chance that these pages will convince you that he does. The path is never closed, however. If faith can be saved, the result will be an increase in hope. By itself, faith can’t deliver God, but it does something more timely: It makes God possible.”
For over 20 years, Chopra has inspired millions with his profound teachings. With "The Future of God," he invites readers on a journey of the spirit, showing them a practical path to understanding God and their own place in the universe. Now is a moment for re-invigoration, he argues. Now is a moment of renewal.
This class will begin at 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday mornings Jan. 26 and runs through March 30. Cost will be on a love-offering basis; all are welcome. Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union Ave. in North Bend. For more information, call 541-751-1633.