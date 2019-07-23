NORTH BEND — Artist Loft Promotions and North Bend Lanes announce Dave Koenig’s Brothers of Blues at North Bend Lanes Saturday, July 27th with their performance starting at 7 p.m. This year marks the bands 30th anniversary of performing blues in the Pacific Northwest.
Dave Koenig's Brothers of Blues is an award-winning band honoring John Lee Hooker, Curtis Salgado, John Belushi and scores of popular blues singers. Koenig holds the official Ripley's record for singing "Soul Man" over 15,000 times! Koenig was recently featured on "The Today Show" with Al Roker and has performed in both Europe and Australia.
His partner in crime is (Lloyd) Lynn LaFrance, originally from Tillamook, Ore. In 2015 Lynn won the prestigious Sunburst Award for "Best Celebrity Re-Creation." LaFrance also performs his unique Johnny Cash show "Cash in Black" for audiences nationwide.
The North Bend Lanes new outdoor performance area is a perfect setting for this fun and lively performance. The deck area, where the band will perform and patrons watch the show, contains a beautiful bar area with outdoor heating, and plenty of room for seating and dancing.
Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased online at https://northbendlanes.com or in person at North Bend Lanes.