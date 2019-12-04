COOS BAY — Emmanuel Preschool In Coos Bay is hosting a free Darkness to Light training session from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, provided by the Kids Hope Center. Our teachers will all be attending to achieve a “Partner in Prevention” status as we continue with our priority of keeping the children of our community safe. We invite you to join us!
The training will teach you an overview of how to identify, minimize opportunity, recognize the signs, and react responsibly to suspicions of child sexual abuse. The training is recommended for anyone over the age of 16 who currently works with, or knows children.
Nurses, social workers, dentists, dental hygienists, teachers, and daycare workers can receive 2 hours of Continuing Education Credits (CEU's) for completing the training.
You have free articles remaining.
Come early and enjoy a special complimentary social hour with yummy food at 5 p.m. Training will be from 6-8 p.m.
Snacks and bottled water will be provided during the two hour training. Everything is free of charge. Must RSVP to attend; please call 541-269-5829 or email Administrator@episcopalcoosbay.org