COOS BAY — Think about learning to dance this fall and winter, not just to keep the weight off and get a little exercise but, to prepare for the Clambake Music Festival in March. Local dancers affiliated with USA Dance hold a monthly dance lesson usually on the first Friday.
There's something new each month September through June, upstairs at the Coos Bay Eagles located at 568 S. Second St. For beginners lessons start at 7 p.m. and for intermediate dancers at 7:30. Then from 8-10 its open dance so you can work on what you've learned. Cost to participate is $7 or $4 for club members and students.
The Nov. 2 lesson will be the Cha Cha led by Brett Granstrom, a Dance Vision certified instructor. Granstrom, Spark Up Dance, has been dancing for about a decade and teaching for nearly 8 years. He competes and attends numerous events to further explore dance.
December's dance will be a country dance called Cherokee Woman. January will be a New Year's Eve party for club members and there may be room for non-members. The location for dance will not be at the Eagles, but it will be a catered event.
Then in February it may be the Texas Two Step or something that will be useful for the Clambake Music Festival in March where you will definitely want to know the East Coast Swing. There are always special lessons for the East Coast Swing prior to and at Clambake.
For more information about dancing, email Janet Saint at janjeff.saint@gmail.com.