The Dali Quartet will bring this year’s Coos County Commuinty Concert Association series to a close at the Egyptian Theatre, Sunday, March 24. The 7 p.m. concert will be and evening of dance music from Brazil, Mexico and Vienna.
The Dali Quartet’s program will start with “Suite Latina," written by Juan Ramirez, a composer and violinist with the Atlanta Symphony. Ramirez, born in Mexico, wanted to capture the “Latino spirit” in the Suite Latina, using many Hispanic dance forms, including the Bolero, Mambo, Güajira, Milonga, Tango, Habanera, Son, Rumba, and Samba.
Dali Quartet: Domenic Salerni, first violin; Carlos Rubio, second violin; Adriana Linares, viola; and Jesús Morales, cello.
The first part, Latin Steps, starts with a bolero and mambo and then ends with a Cuban guajira dance. The listener will recognize the same rhythm in the guajira that was used by Leonard Bernstein in “America” from his musical, West Side Story.
The second movement is a tribute to Argentinian Astor Piazzola, beginning with a milonga where the first violinist plays a seductive melody, leading through a violin and cello cadenza to a tango arrabalero ala Piazzola, tango music for ladies of the night in Buenos Aires
The rhythmic pattern of the third and last movement is a Mexican “quintillo,” a single bar, five-note rhythm played against two beats. The middle section of the movement is a combination of a habanera with a bolero.
In the finale a restatement of the beginning theme is followed by a small coda played “tutta forza” as the tempo speeds faster and faster, and dissonant chords clashing to a climax bring the work to an abrupt end.
Listeners will hear next a modern quartet by Hietor Villa-Lobos of Brazil with many segments based on native elements from the Amazonian jungles. His Quartet No. 5 starts with a cello solo in the seven part first movement which ends with a spritely Brazilian dance.
The second movement has four parts, reflecting the spooky night sounds of the Brazilian jungle with animals calling. Villa-Lobos had traveled through the far reaches of the Amazon, listening to and recording the music of its indigenous peoples.
There are more native melodies and rhythms in the third movement of the quartet which begins with a rhythmic Indian section and a melody for the cello.
The allegro fourth movement combines three Brazilian dances together leading to a wild festival ending.
The first half of the concert will end with a short, seven minute serenade by Hugo Wolf, based upon a theme played over a pizzicato line. The melody is said to be based upon an old lilting, Italian tune, guaranteed to leave an audience happy before intermission.
The second half of the Dali Quartet’s concert will offer a traditional classical contrast to the first half, by featuring Beethoven’s Third Razumovsky String Quartet, Opus 59.
Duke Razumovsky was the Russian ambassador to Vienna and commissioned the string quartet series in 1808. Russian themes will be heard throughout the Third Quartet.
The first movement is fairly traditional with an intro and then a main theme with variations. In the second movement the listener should pay attention to a descending scale played by the first violinist, giving a Russian feel to the section.
Beethoven provides a minuet in the third movement by turning the previous motif upside down, giving us his version of a traditional court dance.
The last movement starts with a fugue. A contrasting theme comes near the middle, leading to a fortissimo crescendo climax.
The CCCCA has been providing concerts of world-class entertainment to the Coos Bay area since 1937. The CCCCA will be offering tickets for the 2019-2020 season that will feature another string quartet, this time from Scotland, who play classical music in kilts, and were recently featured in The New Yorker magazine.
For more information about the CCCCA and future concerts, contact Jay Farr at 541-297-4008 or visit www.cccca.com.