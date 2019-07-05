COOS BAY — The Friday Foreign Film series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12th. This month’s feature "Custody," (France, 2017) is a tense family drama centering on a bitter custody battle with an embattled son in the middle that will leave viewers with their hearts in their throats.
Miriam and Antoine Besson have divorced, and Miriam is seeking sole custody of their son Julien to protect him from a father she claims is violent. Antoine pleads his case as a scorned dad whose children have been turned against him by their vindictive mother. Unsure who is telling the truth, the appointed judge rules in favor of joint custody. A hostage to the escalating conflict between his parents, Julien is pushed to the edge to prevent the worst from happening.
Deftly pivoting from tense realism to outright horror, Xavier Legrand’s gut-wrenching drama deservedly won the first-time feature director the Venice Film Festival’s Best Director award, leaving audiences with an experience that is impossible to forget.
The Friday Foreign Film series, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library, is normally held on the second Friday of the month and is free to the public. Many of these films are not rated and parental discretion is advised.
For more information, call 541-269-1101.