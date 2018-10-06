COOS BAY — Come celebrate autumn cuisine with the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute for “Oktoberfest” at Southwestern Oregon Community College. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19, at the Culinary Institute, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
Oktoberfest is a celebration of food, community and craft beer. OCCI chefs have designed a gourmet menu that is sure to please. There will be a salad cold station, bread station, potato station, several carving stations, and a dessert station. In addition to the delicious cuisine, there will be craft beer from 7 Devils Brewing Co. on tap for an extra fee.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Southwestern’s Education Club and the South Coast Chapter of Oregon’s Association for the Education of Young Children.
Cost for the event is $30 per person or $75 for the ”Night Out” package, which includes two adult dinner tickets and child care for those 12 years and younger at the Family Center on the SWOCC campus. Call OCCI’s Shawn Warren at 541-888-7309 for dinner reservations, or contact Danaye Gonzalez for child care by emailing Danaye.Gonzalez@socc.edu or calling at 541-888-7957.