NORTH BEND — Less than a week after bringing North Bend Middle School’s 6th graders into the classroom, one positive COVID case sent students to back distance learning.
North Bend School District Superintendent Kevin Bogatin said it is disappointing.
“The whole (6th grade) class has gone back to Comprehensive Distance Learning,” he said, adding that the student who tested positive for the virus, he believes, was not exposed at school.
“We are working closely with the school to identify contacts, and those contacts will be receiving calls in the next 24 to 48 hours for contact tracing for quarantine purposes,” said Kelsey Orr, a Coos Health & Wellness contact tracer, Thursday.
According to the North Bend School District, only the grade’s afternoon cohort was exposed to the virus by a virus-positive student — but because of possible staff exposure, the entire grade level was forced to return to distance learning.
“We are working closely with CH&W throughout the afternoon and evening to respond to this news and protect the health of our community by temporarily having all 6th grade students and staff quarantine,” Superintendent Kevin Bogatin wrote in an update to community members Thursday. “No students in our AM cohort had potential exposure, but due to possible exposure of staff, the middle school was required to return to Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) for both cohorts.”
At the time, only sixth graders had returned to the middle school campus. Seventh and eighth-grade students will remain on their current distance learning schedule.
Both the morning and afternoon groups of sixth grade students may have to continue in distance learning for up to two weeks, depending on the outcome of a review of the exposures by public health officials, Bogatin wrote.
Similarly, there was a second positive coronavirus case at North Bend High School. Students are not back fulltime there. Bogatin said the high schooler was an athlete.
“We followed protocols,” Bogatin said. “…We did contact tracing but out of an abundance of caution, (6th graders) were sent home and will continue to do contact tracing and investigation with Coos Health and Wellness.”
Bogatin hopes that 6th graders and staff will be able to return to the classroom but will “not put any bets on that because our county numbers are high and everyone wants to be cautious at this particular moment and I want to be supportive of that.”
For the middle school class that just began in-school learning this week, Bogatin said he knows they feel dejected at having to go home again after just a few days.
“Staff (had) rolled out the red carpet for students coming back this week,” he said. “Everyone was thrilled to be back… Their confidence about the future to return is hurt.”
Even so, Bogatin said that the district has not seen a huge spike in COVID cases which “is just a reminder of how important it is to follow our protocols.”
For anyone who feels they have been exposed, Bogatin encourages them to work with Coos Health and Wellness and participate in contact tracing. As for the district, he said it has done a good job of not having symptomatic students attend in-person class. Regardless, “the next day something happens and symptoms occur… It triggers a quarantine because even if they weren’t symptomatic, they were potentially spreading the virus,” he said.
Bogatin said the district has prepared for this, but still did not see it coming.
“I’m disappointed it was so quick on the return because it could potentially bump the expansion,” he said, referring to the district’s plans to bring older grades back to the classroom. “We will wait and see when there will be an expansion of grades 7 and 9 since they were on the horizon. We will see what happens in the next couple weeks.”
Also in North Bend School District, health officials this week identified cases impacting an elementary school bus cohort.
“Your support in following ODE and OHA guidelines is appreciated,” Bogatin wrote. “Maintain 6 foot social distance. Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. Together we can slow the spread of the virus and help keep our community safe.”
Generally, according to CHW spokesperson Eric Gleason, cases aren’t coming from inside school buildings, but are coming from community members who impact schools.
“I think we’ve seen that time and time again that it has more to do with the decisions that are made on the adults’ side of it than it has to do with decisions that were made on the youths’ side of it,” Gleason said.
What’s more, most students who end up having to quarantine due to state and local exposure policies don’t usually end up testing positive for the virus.
“When we do our contact tracing and have those school cohorts in quarantine, thankfully we’ve seen very little of those individuals become sick. That’s a good sign,” Orr said.
CHW officials announced an additional cohort required to quarantine at Coos Bay’s Christ Lutheran School. Two students there have tested positive for the virus, according to the state’s weekly outbreak report.
Another congregate care outbreak appeared on the state report this week too. Twenty-one cases had been reported at South Coast Horizons, which serves residential group homes in the Bay Area, according to CHW.
