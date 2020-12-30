Editor's note:
Every year, we at The World take a look back at the top stories of the previous year. This year, we are using analytics on our website to help decide the top 10 stories. The following stories were the top 10 based on page views at theworldlink.com.
1 - COVID-19 and the controversy surrounding it.
COVID-19 changed the lives of all in Coos County in 2020. Many lost their jobs, all had to wear masks, many businesses had to close, hundreds got sick and six have died while infected with the disease. Several COVID-related stories were among the most viewed in 2020.
The overall No. 1 story, with more than 57,000 views, was about a false-positive COVID test at Bay Area Hospital. In that case, a person at the hospital tested positive for COVID using the hospital's rapid test system. Doctors were surprised by the positive test because the woman had no contact with other COVID patients and had few symptoms. So, they ordered a second test, which came back negative.
While COVID certainly impacted everyone, the steps taken by the state were far from universally supported. The vast majority of people in our region complied with the orders by wearing masks, maintaining distance from others, staying home when possible and altering or closing businesses. But the orders were not without controversy. Just a few weeks ago, a group of about a dozen people from Bandon went to Coos County Commissioners asking commissioners to fight back against Gov. Kate Brown's orders. Rob Taylor summed up te thoughts of many in the community when he spoke at the meeting.
“This is an issue of freedom. This is an issue of people being told to do things by bureaucrats that are taking statistics that are not accurate. We know they are not accurate,” he said. “We know that the numbers are incorrect, and we know that we can open up this county. We can’t run away from this illness and we have to ask ourselves what are we going to do. Are we going to destroy our economy and come out of our economy completely broke, and we’ll still die anyway because it’s not going anywhere.”
2 - North Bank Lane fire
In September, an unusual weather event - high east winds, extreme heat and low humidity - put much of Oregon in danger for fire. In Bandon, a fire broke out near North Bank Lane. It burned for several days, forced evacuations of homes in the area and eventually burned 350 acres before it was controlled.
The fire was first reported Sept. 8 and quickly got out of control. By Wednesday, dozens of homes were evacuated with the fire coming very close to several. One shed was burned in a yard and one roof even caught on fire.
Heroic work by firefighters limited the worst damage to just a handful of structure, with a woodworking and art studio destroyed. No other buildings were destroyed and no one was injured. By the end of the week, all residents were allowed to return to their homes.
3 - Hundreds turn out to stop rumored riot
In June, much of the country was on edge as police brutality against black men sparked protests and, in some cases, riots nationwide.
When a rumor began that ANTIFA protestors were going to be bussed into Coquille, nearly 200 people, some of them armed, came to the Coos County Courthouse to serve as a greeting party.
No buses actually arrived, but a small group of Black Lives Matter protestors did show up and peacefully held up signs protesting police violence. There were high tensions during the events, but sheriff's deputies intervened when needed to keep the peace.
4 - Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at protestors
A Black Lives Matter protest in Coos Bay had an ugly moment when a man in a black truck. A witness said the man flipped off protestors and then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them. A photographer in the area was able to snap a photo of the incident, which led to the man being identified.
Police later arrested the Coos Bay man on charges of menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree. He was arrested and taken to the county jail.
In July, the man identified as Brandon Moore, was indicted on three charges - unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, which is a Class C felony, menacing, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as disorderly conduct in the second degree, a Class B misdemeanor.
5 - Coos Bay woman arrested on charges of manslaughter following death of daughter
In June, another big story rocked Coos Bay when a 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with manslaughter following an automobile accident in February where her 6-year-old daughter was killed.
Nichole Ruth Sokol was arrested in Lane County after being indicted on multiple counts. She was charged with manslaughter 1, a Class A felony, assault 2, a Class B felony, and the Class A misdemeanor charges of assault 3, DUII, reckless driving and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
The indictment said the woman was under the influence of intoxicants when she wrecked the car while her daughter and son were inside.
6 - Blake Crane remembered
A Marshfield High School junior, Blake Crane died in February of influenza B. After he died, the community began to pour out love and remembrances to his family.
In his short life, Crane touched many and was remembered as a budding baseball star and band geek who loved reading much more than studying.
“I’m a firm believer in the philosophy that it takes a village (to raise a child) and this village is phenomenal,” lake's dad, Tony, said as the community embraced his family. “I’ve seen first-hand what this community does. I never wanted to be the object of it, but I recognize the power. I am overwhelmed by the support, sometimes even astonished.”
7 - Two dead, one in custody following stabbing, shooting north of Bandon
In April, two people were killed and a woman was arrested following a series of events near Bandon.
Police were called to a home near Bandon after a man called 911 to say he had been shot and stabbed. The man, Michael Ray Lambert, was transported to the hospital where he died. Police went to his home to investigate and found the body of a woman who had clearly been murdered. While at the home, police found two other adults and interviewed them. Ashley Margaret Webber, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. Webber was later indicted on the two charges and ordered held on $2 million bond.
8 - Bandon police seek man who threw scalding coffee at drive-through owner
In early August, a man driving an Isuzu Trooper drove up to the Tin Cup Coffee drive-through in Bandon. After placing his order and receiving his coffee, he told the owner it was not hot enough and asked for it to be microwaved. After getting his cup back, police allege he threw it at the Tin Cup owner while cursing at her. While police were looking for the man, they received a call saying the man went through the Human Bean drive through and bragged about what he had done.
The Isuzu was reported as gold or tan in color with a dent on the rear passenger side and Washington plates.
9 - Coos Bay man dies in single vehicle accident on Highway 101
In October, a Coos Bay man died and another man was seriously injured when Toyota pickup truck left the road and slammed into a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured while the passenger was injured.
10 - Storied yacht is one the move – again
In November, the El Conquistador finally began to move again.
After being moored in Coos Bay for years, the storied vessel began to be moved out of the area. It didn't get far before being stuck in the sand, but it eventually was able to move to new docks near Empire. The El Conquistador sat in Coos Bay since 2002 and went through two owners before it was moved. No concrete plans for the future of the boat were announced.
