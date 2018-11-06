COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers will sponsor an event to help shopper find the perfect gift for everyone on their list. The Auxiliary's Collectives Goods sale will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, featuring a huge array of books, electronics, home goods, kids gifts and more.
Then from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, the auxiliary will hold the Carewear Uniforms Scrub Sale, a room filled not only with scrubs, pants, and jackets, but a wide selection of quality shoe brands.
Both events will be located next to the cafeteria and the Coquille Valley Hospital Gift Shop, 940 E Fifth St.